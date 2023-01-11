Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck died Wednesday after a decades-long career as one of the most innovative musicians of the 60s British invasion.

He was 78.

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting

bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his representative said in a statement quoted in Variety.

“His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss,” the statement read.

In a career that lasted a half-century, he won eight Grammys, seven for best rock instrumental performance and one for best pop collaboration with vocals (Herbie Hancock’s “Imagine”).

He was still touring into the 2020s, having just completed a tour supporting his album “18,” a collaboration with Johnny Depp.

His first breakthrough came when he joined the British band the Yardbirds, replacing guitar legend Eric Clapton and being replaced later by guitar legend Jimmy Page.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.