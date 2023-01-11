President Biden reportedly kept classified documents at another location besides the Washington office acknowledged earlier this week.

Citing “a person familiar with the matter,” NBC News reported Wednesday afternoon that aides had found at least one additional batch of classified papers during a search of locations that have been used by Mr. Biden.

NBC News did not describe the number of documents, their level of classification or the precise location where they had been kept since Mr. Biden left the White House in 2017 after his vice-presidential term was up.

The source did say though that the documents were found as part of a sweeping search for classified material at other sites Mr. Biden has used.

Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Republican, responded on Twitter with two words. “Special counsel,” he wrote.

On Monday, the White House acknowledged that a “small number of documents” with classified markings from the Obama administration had been found at Mr. Biden‘s former offices at a Washington think tank.

