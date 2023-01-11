A Republican congressman is proposing to place a bust of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the House wing of the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina filed a resolution earlier this week directing the Fine Arts Board of the U.S. House of Representatives to obtain a bust of Mr. Zelenskyy for display.

The board has authority over all works of art and historical objects displayed on the House wing of the U.S. Capitol and the associated office buildings.

Mr. Wilson, who has served in Congress since 2001, is a senior member of both the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees. Earlier this year, he was tapped to lead an internal GOP task force focusing on national security.

A staunch conservative, who came under fire for shouting “you lie” at former President Obama during a 2009 address to Congress, Mr. Wilson has emerged as a strong supporter of Ukraine.

In December, he told the Charleston Post and Courier that Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression reminded him of the American Revolution.

