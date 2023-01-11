Nearly 75% of teens have been exposed to pornography, with the average age of children’s first exposure to porn being as young as 12, according to a new report.

Common Sense, a research firm that recommends entertainment options for kids and families, surveyed over 1,300 teens ages 13 to 17 about their porn-watching habits.

The report found that more than half of teens (54%) had been exposed to porn by age 13 and a small number (15%) at age 10 or younger.

“The results of this research confirm a very important point: It’s time for us to talk about pornography,” Jim Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense, wrote in the report. “We need to consider conversations with teens about pornography the same way we think of conversations about sex, social media, drug and alcohol use, and more. Kids can and will be exposed to pornography one way or another, often before a caregiver has a chance to tackle the subject.”

Teen boys were likelier to have seen porn (75%) compared with teen girls (70%).

Teens who watched porn intentionally were likelier to watch it once or more per week (59%). Rates of porn consumption were higher among LGBTQ teens (66%) as well.

More than half of the teens (52%) watched porn that was classified as violent — which the report said depicted what appears to be rape, choking or someone in pain. Only a third of the teens had seen porn that involves someone asking for consent.

Many teens who responded to the survey said they feel “OK” about their porn usage (67%). Half of them reported they feel guilty or ashamed after consuming the content.

The survey was conducted online from Sept. 12-22 and had 1,358 respondents. Since minors were involved in the survey, parents had to sign a permission form in order for their children to participate.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.