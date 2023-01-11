The White House on Wednesday hailed Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for signing a statewide ban on assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines.

Illinois has now become the ninth state to pass an assault weapons ban.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre praised the “bold action” by Mr. Pritzker, a Democrat.

“Too many Americans across the country continue to lose their lives or their loved ones to gun violence,” Ms. Jean-Pierre said.

She also called on other states, including New York, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland and New Jersey, to pass similar bans.

Mr. Pritzker signed the ban into law after the Illinois House passed it in a 68-41 vote. The bill cleared the Illinois Senate on Monday, 34-20.

The legislation took effect immediately upon Mr. Pritzker’s signature.

