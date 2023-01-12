Attorney General Merrick Garland was to give a statement Thursday afternoon as Republican lawmakers push him to appoint a special counsel after a second batch of classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president were discovered in his garage.

The Justice Department has not disclosed what or if Mr. Garland will address the classified documents.

Mr. Garland had tasked John Lausch, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, to look into the situation in November after a first batch of Obama-era documents were discovered in a former office used by Mr. Biden.

That hasn’t been enough to appease congressional Republicans, who have demanded Mr. Garland name a special counsel in the Biden case. He had appointed a special counsel to investigate the classified documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

“Where’s the raid? Where’s the pictures of the classified documents? Where’s the special counsel?” House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, tweeted.

Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Republican, wrote a letter to Mr. Garland demanding he appoint a special counsel in the case. Mr. Hawley said Mr. Biden appeared to have done “exactly what President Trump did.”

In November, Mr. Garland appointed Jack Smith, a career Justice Department prosecutor, to investigate whether Mr. Trump violated federal law when he brought documents to his Palm Beach, Florida, home after leaving the White House in early 2021.

The White House revealed Thursday that a second set of classified documents from Mr. Biden’s time as vice president was discovered at a storage space in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware, home.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.