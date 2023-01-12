President Biden says the new cache of classified documents found in the garage at his Delaware home was secure because that’s where he keeps his mint-condition 1967 Corvette Stingray.

“My corvette was in a locked garage, okay? So it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street,” Mr. Biden told reporters at the White House.

He promised to “speak on all this soon” but did not provide a timeframe for when he would address the situation more thoroughly.

“People know I take classified documents seriously,” Mr. Biden said. That’s the same defense he offered earlier this week when news broke that top-secret documents from his time as vice president in the Obama administration were found in his university office in Washington.

Mr. Biden’s lawyers said Thursday that they discovered additional batches of classified documents in the garage at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

In a statement, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said lawyers searched Mr. Biden’s Wilmington home and his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

During the search, Mr. Biden’s lawyers discovered “a small number” of additional materials with classified markings. All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in Mr. Biden’s garage, Mr. Sauber said. Another document, consisting of one page, was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room.

Mr. Sauber said no documents were found at the Rehoboth Beach residence.

“As was done in the case of the Penn-Biden Center, the Department of Justice was immediately notified, and the lawyers arranged for the Department of Justice to take possession of these documents,” Mr. Sauber said, adding the White House is cooperating with a Justice Department review of the matter.

