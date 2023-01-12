Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will visit Poland and Germany later this month for Holocaust remembrance events and to advance efforts to combat antisemitism, his office said Thursday.

Mr. Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will be in Krakow, Poland, from Jan. 26 to 29. He will visit the Memorial and Museum at Auschwitz-Birkenau, which is located on the site of the concentration camp, and participate in a wreath-laying ceremony and annual commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, Amb. Deborah Lipstadt, will join him.

Mr. Emhoff, who is the first Jewish spouse of a U.S. vice president, will be in Berlin, Germany, from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31.

Amb. Lipstadt and Mr. Emhoff will attend a convening of special envoys and coordinators working to combat antisemitism.

Both officials will participate in meetings with Jewish communities during the trip.

