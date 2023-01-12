Nebraska’s former Gov. Pete Ricketts is set to replace recently retired Sen. Ben Sasse.

Mr. Ricketts, who left the governorship last week after two terms, was chosen by his successor to fill the remainder of Mr. Sasse’s term.

“I am thrilled to hear that Nebraska’s outstanding former Governor Pete Ricketts is heading here to the U.S. Senate,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican.

Mr. Sasse, who was re-elected in 2020, resigned last week to become president of the University of Florida.

Upon appointment, Mr. Ricketts will have to run in a special election in November 2024 to fill out the remainder of Mr. Sasse’s term.

If elected, Mr. Ricketts would then face voters again in 2026 to secure a full term.

