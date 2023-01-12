Federal prosecutors announced charges Thursday against an Iowa woman they say attempted to falsely register and then cast ballots in the names of dozens of residents to help her husband, a Republican, in his elections.

Authorities say Kim Phuong Taylor, an immigrant who won citizenship, coaxed members of the Vietnamese community in Sioux City to rope them into voting in 2020, taking advantage of their limited English proficiency.

She pressured people to register to vote, then to request absentee ballots. In some cases, she then actually filled out the ballot, while in other instances, she had people sign for their family members, authorities charged.

“Taylor then took the ballots with her and delivered them to the Woodbury County Auditor’s office, causing the casting of votes in the names of residents who had no knowledge of and had not consented to the casting of their ballots,” prosecutors charged in the indictment.

They brought 52 charges against Ms. Taylor, including 23 charges of fraudulent voting.

The indictment doesn’t name Ms. Taylor’s husband but says he failed in a bid for the primary for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District in 2020, then won a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors later that year.

Jeremy Taylor came in third in the GOP’s primary for the 4th District that year, then won a supervisor’s seat in November, topping his Democratic opponent by more than 1,900 votes.

