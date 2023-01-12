Fetal mortality rates held steady during the first two years of the pandemic despite early reports of the virus threatening infants in the womb, according to new federal data.

The overall, early and late fetal mortality rates for most women did not change significantly from 2020 to 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. The count, which did not include fetal deaths from abortions, was consistent with the previous year.

The fetal mortality rate for non-Hispanic Black women declined by 5%, the only demographic group to experience a significant change in 2021, according to a National Vital Statistics System report.

The numbers contradict “reports of a possible association between COVID-19 in pregnancy and fetal death,” the CDC noted. However, the report’s authors said further research is needed.

“A similar lack of change in these measures was seen for 2019–2020,” CDC health statistician Elizabeth Gregory told The Washington Times. “It is important to monitor the fetal mortality rate, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.”

The CDC tracks fetal mortality starting at 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Overall, 5.7 infants died in the womb for every 1,000 live births and fetal deaths in 2019. That rate was 5.74 in 2020 and 5.68 in 2021.

The rate at 20-27 weeks of pregnancy was 2.98 for every 1,000 births and fetal deaths in 2019, 2.97 in 2020 and 2.93 in 2021.

Late fetal deaths after 28 weeks of pregnancy occurred at a rate of 2.73 in 2019, 2.78 in 2020 and 2.77 in 2021.

