Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries urged House Republicans to take action over New York Rep. George Santos, who has faced increasing calls to resign over lying about his history.

Mr. Jeffries called Mr. Santos a “complete and total fraud,” but stopped short of saying he should resign.

The New York Democrat also highlighted that the Santos scandal is up to Republicans to handle how to deal with one of their own members.

“This is not a partisan issue, but it is an issue that Republicans need to handle. Clean up your House and you can start with George Santos,” Mr. Jeffries said.

He added: “He lied to the voters of the 3rd Congressional District of New York, deceived and connived his way to Congress and it’s now the responsibility of House Republicans to do something about it.”

Several New York Republicans have urged Mr. Santos to step down after it came to light that he fabricated much of his background, income and education.

On Wednesday, the chairman of the Nassau County Republican Party called for Mr. Santos’ resignation.

Two New York Democrats filed a complaint against Mr. Santos with the House Ethics Committee.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Thursday he put the onus on the voters of Mr. Santos’s district to enforce his resignation.

“The voters have elected George Santos. If there’s a concern, he will go through ethics. If there is something that is found, he will be dealt with in that manner,” Mr. McCarthy said.

Mr. Santos said he has no plans to resign unless asked to by 142,000 people, referring to the number of citizens who voted him into office.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.