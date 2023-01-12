Lisa Marie Presley has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering from cardiac arrest and requiring revival at the scene.

According to a report Thursday in the celebrity-news site TMZ, the 54-year-old singer, the only daughter of superstar Elvis Presley went into “full arrest” and had to have epinephrine administered at the scene.

Citing “sources directly connected to Lisa Marie,” the celebrity-news site said paramedics rushed to her home in Calabasas, California, and were able to get her pulse going again before taking her to hospital.

Her mother Priscilla Presley was seen at the hospital, TMZ reported with a picture.

