President Biden’s lawyers discovered additional batches of classified documents from his time as vice president in the garage at his Wilmington, Delaware, residence, the White House announced Thursday.

In a statement, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said lawyers searched Mr. Biden’s Wilmington home and his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

During the search, Mr. Biden’s lawyers discovered “a small number” of additional materials with classified markings. All but one of these documents were found in in a storage space in Mr. Biden’s garage, Mr. Sauber said. Another document, consisting of one page, was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room.

Mr. Sauber said no documents were found at the Rehoboth Beach residence.

“As was done in the case of the Penn-Biden Center, the Department of Justice was immediately notified, and the lawyers arranged for the Department of Justice to take possession of these documents,” Mr. Sauber said, adding the White House is cooperating with a Justice Department review of the matter.

