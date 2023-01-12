People can’t get enough of Prince Harry, with his newly released memoir “Spare” setting one-day sales records for publisher Penguin Random House.

The publishing company announced that more than 1.4 million copies of the book’s English language edition were sold in the U.S., U.K. and Canada when it was first released Tuesday.

“The first full day of sales of ‘Spare’ represents the largest first-day sales total for any nonfiction book ever published by Penguin Random House, the world’s largest trade publisher,” the publisher said in a statement, according to People Magazine.

Demand for Harry‘s explosive, tell-all book is so high that Penguin Random House said it’s ramping production back up for its American audience.

“For the first time, Prince Harry tells his own story, chronicling his journey with raw, unflinching honesty,” the statement continues. “A landmark publication, ‘Spare’ is full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Some of the more controversial excerpts from the memoir were leaked before it officially hit store shelves Tuesday, such as Prince Harry’s claim that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving in Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex continued to make waves after its release when he wrote that he was expected to provide older brother Prince William with a “kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow,” if the occasion called for it.

The 416-page book is critical of members of the royal family as well, which hasn’t responded to the claims that Harry has made, according to CNN. He has grown distant from his family following his marriage to American actress Meghan Markle in 2018.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.