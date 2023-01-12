The 2024 elections are two years away, but the Senate GOP’s campaign arm is already running ads urging red-state Democrats to retire.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee on Thursday unveiled an ad campaign targeting Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, Jon Tester of Montana and Sherrod Brown of Ohio. They represent states easily carried by former President Donald Trump in 2020.

“These red-state Democrats have a choice to make: retire or face a brutal two years in which they will be held accountable for backing Biden’s disastrous agenda,” said Montana Sen. Steve Daines, tasked with leading the NRSC for the 2024 cycle. “Their liberal policies are hurting their constituents, and the NRSC is going to make sure voters back home know it.”

The ads are an early sign the GOP is redoubling its efforts to retake the Senate in two years after losing in the midterm elections. Despite 8% inflation and President Biden’s approval rating below 50%, Democrats were able to expand their majority in the Senate last year.

Republicans lost prime pickup opportunities in states such as Nevada, Georgia and Arizona where Democratic incumbents were seen as vulnerable. They similarly failed to hold on to the retiring seat of GOP Sen. Pat Toomey in Pennsylvania.

The GOP hopes 2024 will be different, especially with a presidential race atop the ballot that is likely to boost turnout in red states. Yet there are signs red-state Democratic senators might be difficult to oust.

Mr. Tester remains popular in Montana, according to a new poll by Morning Consult; 60% of the state’s voters approve of his job performance compared with 30% that disapprove.

