Iran is vowing to send warships this year to the Panama Canal as part of the Islamic Republic’s mission to extend Tehran’s military reach beyond the Middle East.

On Wednesday, Rear Adm. Shahram Irani, commander of Iran’s navy, said the Islamic Republic should have a presence in all international waters — including the backyard of the U.S.

“Iranian Army Navy forces are present in any ocean if needed,” Adm. Irani said, according to the country’s official Fars News Agency.

He didn’t confirm the exact date the Iranian naval vessels will be operating at the Panama Canal but said it would “definitely” be in 2023.

Tehran has been increasing its reach into Latin America in recent years, such as engaging in economic discussions with Cuba in an apparent bid to avoid U.S. economic sanctions.

Iranian navy vessels also have made frequent port visits to Venezuela, seen as an effort to help prop up the regime of President Nicolas Maduro.

Adm. Irani said the country’s navy should be used to “pave the way” for spreading the Islamic-Iranian civilization beyond its own borders.

“The navy vessels have succeeded in being present in the Pacific Ocean for the first time in Iran’s history,” he said, according to the Fars News Agency.

