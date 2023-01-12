The Skinny: New House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, Kentucky Republican, has gotten the ball rolling on a probe into the Biden family, saying “now that Democrats no longer have one-party rule in Washington, oversight and accountability are coming.”

Chairman Comer’s big moves against the Bidens include:

• Calling on Twitter executives since canned by Elon Musk to testify before the committee regarding possible suppression of reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election.



• Demanding that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hand over “suspicious activity reports” that elucidate a network of possibly illegal business dealings spearheaded by the Biden family.



• A 31-page November report alleging President Joe Biden’s direct involvement in his family’s business ventures, including those involving foreign capital, despite his claims of not knowing the details.

To learn more about Rep. Comer’s plans to probe the Bidens, CLICK HERE.

