President Biden will deliver his State of the Union address next month, the White House has confirmed.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, invited Mr. Biden to give his address Feb. 7, in an official letter to the president Friday.

“The new year brings a new Congress and, with it, a responsibility to work toward an economy that is strong, a nation that is safe, a future that is built on freedom and a government that is accountable,” Mr. McCarthy wrote.

“The American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground and to debate their priorities,” the letter continued. “In that spirit, it is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a Joint Session of Congress.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed later Friday that Mr. Biden had accepted the invitation.

