A quiet rule change in the waning days of the Democratic majority of the House will allow lawmakers to seek reimbursements for the cost of living while they are in Washington, effectively providing a massive pay bump that Congress had avoided for years.

The change, which got little notice when it passed in the voluminous year-end spending bill, translates into a subsidy of $34,000 per lawmaker for lodging, meals and other expenses. If all members and delegates tapped into the full amount, the reimbursements would cost about $15 million, according to an analysis by Bloomberg News, which first reported the change.

Each House member makes $174,000 per year, far above the roughly $31,000 a year pocketed by the average American worker. Yet lawmakers often maintain residences in their home districts and the nation’s capital, where the cost of living is incredibly high. Many members share apartments with other lawmakers or sleep on the couch in their House offices.

Lawmakers have debated for years how to cushion the costs of D.C. time for members but have been careful not to court political backlash over raises for politicians.

The higher reimbursements were proposed by Democrats on the House Administration Committee and approved without objections in December. It did not gain much notice until the chief administrative officer of the House circulated an email about it on Tuesday and said offices should wait for more guidance before submitting reimbursement requests.

Some Republicans said the issue should have been debated openly.

“You can have a good public policy debate on whether congressmen should be paid more in order to attract a better bunch, and you could have a reasonable debate on inflation adjustments, but it really ought to be done in public,” former Rep. Mo Brooks, Alabama Republican, told The New York Times. “That’s my biggest beef, that it was a clandestine secret.”

The idea stems in part from a report issued by the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, which found lawmakers have trouble staying afloat in pricey Washington.

“Unlike their counterparts in the executive branch and private sector, members do not receive a per diem or reimbursement for their out-of-pocket living expenses when they are at work in Washington,” the committee wrote.

Newly sworn Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a Florida Democrat who made headlines as a Generation Z candidate, tweeted in December about his struggle to afford housing.

“Just applied to an apartment in D.C. where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee. This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money,” he tweeted, later adding: “I also recognize that I’m speaking from a point of privilege cause in 2 years time, my credit will be okay because of my new salary that starts next year. We have to do better for the whole country.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.