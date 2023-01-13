Republicans on the House Oversight Committee on Friday demanded answers about whether President Biden’s son Hunter was living at and conducting business deals at his dad’s Wilmington, Delaware, home while classified files were there.

Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, Kentucky Republican, sent a letter to Stuart Delery, White House counsel, to turn over documents and communications related to the materials found in Mr. Biden’s garage and personal library at his residence.

“Documents on file with the committee reveal the same address appeared on Hunter Biden’s driver’s license as recently as 2018. The committee is concerned President Biden stored classified documents at the same location his son resided while engaged in international business deals with adversaries of the United States,” Mr. Comer wrote.

The letter comes one day after the White House confirmed a second stash of classified documents found inside the garage of Mr. Biden’s home and his personal library. A first set of classified documents were found inside the Washington office of the Penn Biden Center think tank.

The revelation prompted Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to investigate Mr. Biden’s handling of the documents, which date back to his time as vice president.

Republicans, meanwhile, are zeroing in on whether Hunter Biden or any of his business associates may have accessed the documents. A laptop belonging to him discovered in 2020 has raised concerns about questionable business dealings and possible influence peddling.

Hunter Biden is also under investigation by the U.S. Attorney in Delaware for alleged tax crimes. The probe has dragged on for years.

Mr. Comer requested the White House turn over a list of people who had access to the office space and any communications related to the documents found at Mr. Biden’s residence.

The request did not include a subpoena.

