Elizabeth Uihlein, a mega GOP donor, is backing Ronna McDaniel’s quest for a fourth term as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

In an email to the 168 members of the RNC, Mrs. Uihlein noted, “There is no question Ronna McDaniel is the right person for the job.”

She also wrote, “I have been intimately involved in Republican politics my entire life, and I have carefully observed the Republican National Committee’s operations over the past 6 years. With full confidence, I endorse Ronna McDaniel for another term as Chairwoman.”

Ms. McDaniel has served as chairwoman since then-President Donald Trump tapped her for the job in 2017 after she helped put Michigan in the Republican column for the first time since 1988.

Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC member from California, has emerged as Ms. McDaniel’s top rival and has touted the support of other major GOP donors, including Home Depot founder Bernie Marcus.

Ms. Dhillon and Mrs. McDaniel’s critics are making the case it’s time for a fresh start after electoral setbacks.

This is the first time Mrs. McDaniel has faced a serious challenge for the national party’s top post.

The 168 members of the RNC will decide whether to turn the page at the party’s winter meeting this month in California.

Ms. McDaniel says she has the support of over 100 members, more than enough to win another term.

Ms. Uihlein and her husband, Richard, founders of Uline, a shipping company, have donated tens of millions of dollars to Republicans and conservative causes over the years.

“Ronna is hardworking and will never stop advancing the conservative movement,” Mrs. Uihlein said.

