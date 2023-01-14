Former president Donald Trump wants to cash in on President Biden’s unraveling classified documents scandal.

In a fundraising email from his campaign on Saturday, Mr. Trump called on his supporters to “step up and FIGHT BACK” against a “clear DOUBLE STANDARD” after the White House disclosed that Mr. Biden’s aides had discovered five additional pages of classified documents at his Wilmington, Delaware home.

“5 MORE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS found in Biden’s home! WHERE’S THE RAID?,” the email from Mr. Trump’s campaign reads.

“Unlike Joe Biden, President Trump did NOTHING WRONG,” the email continues before providing a link to donate to his campaign.

The FBI seized dozens of boxes containing classified material during a raid on Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida in August.

In November, president Biden named Jack Smith to oversee the investigations into Mr. Trump, including whether he illegally stored classified documents at his residence and office.

The search prompted an outcry from Mr. Trump and other Republicans who accused the Justice Department of political bias in conducting the highly sensational search of the former president’s property.

Republicans have also questioned why the FBI has not conducted a similar Mr. Biden’s properties after a stash of classified government documents was discovered at a Washington office building that Mr. Biden used when he was an honorary professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

The documents, which date back to Mr. Biden’s time as vice president, were discovered on Nov. 2, just six days before the midterm elections. The matter only became public when uncovered by CBS News.

A second batch of classified documents was later found in Mr. Biden’s Wilmington garage by White House aides. Mr. Biden’s staff notified the Justice Department that it had discovered the second batch on Dec. 20.

The White House confirmed the first batch on Monday and has disclosed additional findings in a series of statements in recent days.

Federal law strictly forbids the removal or retention of classified documents or materials outside secured locations without authorization, which Mr. Biden, vice president in the Obama White House, would not have had.

House Republicans, now in the majority, have pledged an investigation into Mr. Biden’s mishandling of classified material. Attorney General Merrick Garland has also appointed a special prosecutor, Robert K. Hur, to investigate the matter, noting the “extraordinary” nature of the situation.

