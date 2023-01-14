The White House on Saturday disclosed that President Biden’s aides discovered five additional pages of classified documents at his Wilmington, Delaware residence this week, adding to the tally previously owned up to by the administration.

The additional pages were discovered after the White House issued a statement on Thursday disclosing that Mr. Biden’s lawyers had discovered a “small number” of additional materials with classified markings. All but one of those documents was said to be found in a storage space in Mr. Biden’s garage.

Another document, which consisted of one page, the White House said on Thursday, was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room.

But in a statement on Saturday, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said he discovered the additional documents Thursday evening while he was at the residence to facilitate the transfer of the previously disclosed classified document to the Justice Department.

“While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages,” Mr. Sauber said. “The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them.”

Mr. Sauber said Mr. Biden’s personal attorneys, who do not have active security clearances, suspended any further search of the space where the first document was found per a process coordinated with the National Archives and Department of Justice.

In keeping with that agreed-upon process, the attorneys notified the Justice Department and made arrangements for the Justice Department to take possession of the documents.

Mr. Sauber, who does have a security clearance, traveled to Wilmington on Thursday evening to facilitate the transfers.

“The President’s lawyers have acted immediately and voluntarily to provide the Penn Biden documents to the Archives and the Wilmington documents to DOJ,” Mr. Sauber said. “We have now publicly released specific details about the documents identified, how they were identified, and where they were found.”

