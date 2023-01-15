Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, questioned Sunday why the discovery of classified documents held in President Biden’s position from the Obama administration was revealed months after the midterm elections.

The Kentucky Republican expressed skepticism about whether the information would have ever been revealed if not for a CBS News report, as his panel prepares to probe the Biden administration on its handling of classified materials and other matters.

“This is the same type of investigation that the Democrats were so outraged and launched and demanded happened to President [Donald]] Trump. What we see with President Biden is there are multiple locations,” Mr. Comer said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We would never have known about the possession of the classified documents, were it not for investigative reporting by CBS that somehow got leaked, to determine that this had happened prior to the election. The administration hasn’t been transparent about what’s going on with President Biden’s possession of classified documents, and we just want equal treatment.”

The committee’s ranking Democrat, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, argued that Mr. Biden’s case is different than Mr. Trump’s because Mr. Biden’s legal team complied with the Justice Department.

“That’s just a completely different posture,” Mr. Raskin said on the same show. “When my friend Mr. Comer says ‘we’re just looking for equal treatment,’ that’s all we’re looking for. I think it’s good that this is in the hands of special counsels on both sides and these special counsels are both trustworthy lawyers who I think will get to the bottom.”

