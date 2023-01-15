A woman found two people stowing away in her trunk after she drove from Mexico to her job in San Diego last week.

The woman, who wasn’t identified, pulled over in the parking lot of the Qualcomm building in Sorrento Valley because she heard strange noises coming from the rear of her car early Thursday, according to KNSD.

When she popped the trunk to investigate the noise, she found two people in there who quickly got out and ran away, according to KFMB-TV. The man and woman appeared to be in their 50s and were wearing all-black clothing.

The woman called the police about the stowaways, but police said they haven’t been able to locate them.

The woman was about 40 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border when the incident occurred.

