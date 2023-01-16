President Biden promoted on Monday his efforts to appoint Black women to the federal judiciary, touting Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation as a signature victory for Black Americans.

Mr. Biden told Rev. Al Sharpton and National Action Network event attendees that he had worked to install more Black women as judges in an effort to make the federal judiciary resemble all of America.

“I made a commitment to you Al, I said, ‘I’m going to appoint the first Black woman to the Supreme Court,’ and she’s about the smartest one of all of them I might add,” Mr. Biden said. “And by the way, we have appointed more Black women to the federal circuit courts than every other president in American history combined.”

The president implored attendees of the event commemorating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to also thank Sen. Richard Durbin, Illinois Democrat and Senate Judiciary Committee chair, for his efforts to advance the Black female appointees through the confirmation process.

Rev. Sharpton compared Mr. Biden’s work to that of a preceding senator-turned-president from the 20th century, President Lyndon Johnson.

“Dr. King worked with Lyndon Johnson and was able to bring about some of the most legislative, transformative things that literally changed our life,” Rev. Sharpton said. “In the last two years, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has literally brought about things that have changed the lives of all Americans.”

SEE ALSO: Biden’s big government is getting bigger and reaching further into Americans’ lives

Mr. Biden’s appearance at the MLK Day commemoration marked his third visit to the National Action Network’s annual event. He spoke there in 2014 as vice president and in 2019 before announcing his presidential campaign, according to a White House official.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.