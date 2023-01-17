The Pentagon’s top general on Monday visited an Army base in Germany where Ukrainian soldiers will be trained to combine different units into a unified force before they return to their fight against Russian invaders.

“This is not a ‘run of the mill’ rotation. This is one of those moments in time where if you want to make a difference, this is it,” Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Monday as he met with Ukrainian military officials at Army’s Grafenwoehr training site in eastern Bavaria, according to The Associated Press.

About 500 Ukrainian soldiers — a battalion’s worth of troops — will rotate through Grafenwoehr every month to receive the combined arms and joint maneuver training.

Defense Department officials last month announced the program that will be carried out by soldiers from U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s 7th Army Training Command. U.S. officials have said the training will be crucial if Ukrainians plan to carry out large-scale offensive operations against Russia.

Handpicked reporters were allowed to watch Gen. Milley interact with Ukrainian troops but were not allowed to report any specific conversations or take photos. The AP said the restrictions were added based on concerns that such training could pique Russian anger over the West’s involvement in the war.

The training will combine classroom instructions with field training that will gradually grow to include larger units. It will conclude with an exercise bringing together the different units in the battalion, including its headquarters element, Pentagon officials have said.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.