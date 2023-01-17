Russia may be an international pariah state over its invasion of Ukraine, but that hasn’t stopped South Africa from agreeing to hold joint naval exercises with Moscow next month in the Indian Ocean.

China, another country at odds with the West over its growing military ambitions, also will take part in Operation Mosi, scheduled for Feb. 17-24.

According to Russia’s official TASS news agency, the three countries will take place off South Africa’s coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal.

China will provide three warships, and Russia will have two naval vessels participating. South Africa will have a single naval vessel in the drills, according to South African media organizations.

The naval maneuvers will include gunnery exercises, force protection missions and air defense operations, TASS reported.

South Africa’s decision to take part in maritime exercises with Moscow and Beijing could strain its relationship with some of its biggest trading partners.

Western countries and their allies have imposed sanctions on more than 1,000 Russian individuals and businesses since the invasion of Ukraine. But South Africa abstained in several U.N. votes that condemned the war and has avoided directly criticizing Russia.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.