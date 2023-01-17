A new study says the U.S. is the “most permissive country” in allowing children to access gender-transition services.

Do No Harm, a health care advocacy nonprofit, told Fox News that it analyzed the laws in the U.S. and European countries and found, while rules vary from state to state, American youth have broader access to gender clinics, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries.

Medical services for gender transitions have been a political flashpoint in recent years. The Biden administration has been supportive, while GOP leaders in some states have cracked down on the practice.

Mr. Biden responded to state restrictions last year by signing an executive order to protect services for transgender children seeking what he called “gender-affirming care,” which range from social transitions such as the use of new pronouns to physical changes like hormone therapy.

The new study takes issue with the U.S. approach to physical services, noting many countries in Europe have decided to emphasize psychotherapy for children with gender dysphoria and reserve physical treatment for exceptional cases.

“We have jumped to hormones and surgery bypassing the most obvious alternative — therapy,” Dr. William Malone, a board-certified endocrinologist affiliated with the new study, told Fox. “We need to take a step back and study these various interventions before we can determine the best way forward. This is just what Sweden, Finland and England have done, and we hope the U.S. will follow suit.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.