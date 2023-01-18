Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois is selling signed copies of the Jan. 6th Committee Report for $100 through his political action committee, Country First.

A listing for the items says that all proceeds will benefit the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund “which supports the families of fallen officers.”

Capitol Police were the front line of defense during the assault on the seat of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

Mr. Kinzinger broke with GOP leadership and agreed to serve on the Democrat-led House Jan. 6 committee alongside then-Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming Republican.

Both GOP lawmakers also voted to impeach former President Donald Trump over the attack.

Ms. Cheney lost her GOP primary last year while Mr. Kinzinger decided to leave Congress. He joined CNN as a political commentator and is focusing on County First, a PAC that Mr. Kinzinger created in mid-2021 to tackle the “Toxic Tribalism tearing our families, friendships, and country apart.”

The PAC’s shop includes several signed items, including a “Politically Homeless” cap signed by the former congressman and available for $60.

“All proceeds support the values we all share!” the page says.

The Jan. 6 report is bound in a blue hardcover and features Mr. Kinzinger’s signature on the title page.

Fox News reported the listing was removed after its report highlighting the sales. It was reposted to clarify the proceeds will go to a charitable cause.

