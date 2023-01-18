Federal prosecutors won’t seek the death penalty against Patrick Crusius, the man accused of killing nearly two dozen people during a 2019 attack on a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

The Justice Department filed that notice in one sentence Tuesday.

“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant Patrick Wood Crusius that the Government will not seek the death penalty in the instant case,” the filing read, according to Fox News Digital.

The state of Texas, however, filed a notice over the summer that it is seeking the death penalty against Mr. Crusius, per CNN.

The suspect is accused of targeting Mexicans during a rampage that killed 23 people and left dozens of others injured on Aug. 3, 2019. It’s pegged as one of the deadliest attacks on Latinos in modern U.S. history, according to CNN.

Mr. Crusius, now 24, is facing 90 federal charges, ranging from hate crimes to the use of a firearm to commit murder. He’s also charged with capital murder in state court.

Mr. Crusius has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.