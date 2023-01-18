NEWS AND OPINION:

The serious soul-searching about President Biden’s potential quest for reelection in 2024 is in high gear following revelations that classified documents were discovered at the president’s private residence in Delaware.

Will he run? Should he run? The press is percolating with the possibilities, and the battle lines are clearly drawn. Headlines from the last 48 hours reveal complex, dueling sentiments:

“Does anyone still think Joe Biden is Democrats’ best option for 2024?” asked Salon.

“Oops: Joe Biden just torpedoed the left’s entire Jan. 6 ‘Insurrection’ narrative,” declared PJ Media.

“Biden will not be the Democrat nominee in 2024. Count on it,” said Fox News.

“Biden documents bungle seen as political black eye before 2024 launch” noted Reuters.

“Did a Democrat leak the Biden ‘filegate’ scandal to the press?” asked The Hill.

Doubts about the 46th president’s practical political prowess have also surfaced, along with some promising positive appreciation for Congress.

“With the new session of Congress under way, voters are somewhat optimistic that things will get better, and a majority are convinced that President Joe Biden should let Congress lead,” advises a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

Indeed, 52% of the respondents think Mr. Biden should let the lawmakers do the heavy lifting when it comes to the political and practical business of the U.S. But some are optimistic.

“The survey finds that 37% of likely U.S. voters believe the new Congress will be better than the one that has served for the past two years. Another 31% think the new Congress will be worse, while 22% feel it will be about the same, while 10% are not sure,” the poll analysis said.

The survey of 900 likely U.S. voters was conducted on Jan. 5 and 8-9.

ONE FOR THE VETERANS

Attention, military veterans: The U.S. Small Business Administration is now accepting applications through the new Veteran Small Business Certification program. The new outreach enables certified veteran-owned small businesses and service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses to compete for set-aside government contracts.

“Small businesses owned by veterans are eligible for key benefits and well-deserved support because of their owners’ selfless service to our nation,” Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said in a written statement.

“Certification is a critical part of that process, and I encourage all eligible Veterans to submit their verification applications to the Small Business Administration,” he said.

Interested — or know someone who would be? There’s a handy online “portal” for vets — and here it is: Veterans.certify.sba.gov

HOW ABOUT SOME PROSPERITY?

A program of note on Thursday: Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow appears in a special edition of his post-market program “Kudlow” at 4 p.m. Thursday EST, titled “Kudlow: Restoring Prosperity in America,” complete with a live studio audience.

Inflation is front and center in the program — so are the guests.

Panelists including Forbes Media Chairman Steve Forbes; Kevin Hassett, former Council of Economic Advisers chairman; Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform; Michael Faulkender, former assistant Treasury secretary for economic policy; former U.S. Education Secretary Bill Bennett; Kellyanne Conway, former counselor to then-President Trump; and “America Reports” co-anchor Sandra Smith.

The savvy group will discuss ways in which new leadership in Congress can carry out a pro-growth agenda that will make America prosperous.

PRO-LIFE AND HELPFUL

Thomas Glessner, founder and president of the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA), will be honored for his work across the country in the pro-life movement at the 28th annual National Prayer Service on Friday at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington.

NIFLA represents more than 1,600 pregnancy centers and medical clinics nationwide.

“Pregnancy centers across the country have come under immense pressure and physical attacks since the Dobbs decision was leaked last spring. Yet they have tirelessly never ceased to do the work they intended to do, helping pregnant women, and stepping up to be the light these women need in dark places. Pregnancy centers are central to NIFLA’s vision of an abortion-free America,” Mr. Glessner said in a written statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

Mr. Glessner is an attorney and member of the bar for the states of Washington and Virginia and for the Supreme Court.

“I am humbled to receive recognition for the work that NIFLA and our amazing pregnancy centers have done throughout the past several decades leading up to the overturning of Roe v. Wade,” he said.

There are others who will be recognized at the event.

They are: Margaret (Peggy) Hartshorn, chairman of the board of Heartbeat International; Denise Cocciolone, founder and president of the National Life Center; Christopher Bell, founder and president of Good Counsel Homes; Joan Andrews Bell, longtime pioneer in pro-life activism; Christopher Slattery, founder and president of Expectant Mother Care – EMC Frontline Pregnancy Centers; and Roland Warren, president and CEO of Care Net.

POLL DU JOUR

• 76% of U.S. adults have cut back on eating out in a restaurant; 75% have cut back on entertainment.

• 74% have cut back on purchasing big-ticket items, 72% have reduced vacation travel.

• 64% have reduced the numbers of club memberships and magazine subscriptions.

• 60% have reduced their charity giving.

• 58% have reduced driving locally; 57% have reduced their grocery purchases.

SOURCE: An Investor’s Business Daily/Tipp poll of 1,356 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 4-7.

