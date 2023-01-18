Who said you can’t domesticate wild animals?

The Kansas City Zoo hosted a gender reveal party for its eastern black rhinoceros calf Sunday when the newborn’s father, Ruka, speared a stuffed ball that revealed pink confetti, according to KCTV, the CBS affiliate for Kansas City, Missouri.

The female calf was born on Dec. 31, but the zookeepers have kept the baby girl and her mother, Zuri, out of the public eye in order to give them time to bond.

There are roughly 740 eastern black rhinos left in the wild and only 53 in facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

