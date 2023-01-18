A transformer at the Pleasant Hill electrical substation in Randolph County, North Carolina, was damaged by a gunshot Tuesday. The vandalism comes over six weeks after two other substations were attacked in neighboring Moore County, causing thousands to lose power.

Officials from EnergyUnited, which owns the Pleasant Hill substation, arrived Tuesday morning to discover the damage. Unlike the Moore County incidents on Dec. 3, no customers lost power.

“EnergyUnited continually strives to deliver safe, reliable energy to its members. While we are glad that our members did not experience any service interruptions, we take this matter very seriously and are currently investigating the incident,” said Steve McCachern, EnergyUnited vice president of energy delivery, in a company release.

Investigators from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the scene and believe the attack occurred around 3 a.m.

Federal and local authorities are still investigating the earlier attack on the two substations in Moore County owned by Duke Energy, which led to outages for 45,000 people.

On Dec. 28, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office posted an update, reminding citizens of the $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

