Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday sought to contrast the sensitive materials found at Mar-a-Lago with those found at President Biden’s home and former office by insisting his were “cool” keepsakes.

“These were just ordinary, inexpensive folders with various words printed on them, but they were a ‘cool’ keepsake,” Mr. Trump wrote on his social media platform. “Perhaps the Gestapo took some of these empty folders when they Raided Mar-a-Lago & counted them as a document, which they are not.”

When the FBI searched Mr. Trump’s residence, agents recovered 48 empty folders marked as containing classified materials and 42 folders that once contained documents required to be returned to “staff secretary/military aide,” according to a Justice Department inventory released last year.

That same inventory revealed that FBI agents recovered 103 documents labeled as classified including some deemed “top secret” and “secret.”

Mr. Trump defended the folders as keepsakes saying that after he had Oval office meetings, classified and confidential papers would be removed from them, but not the documents once stored in there.

“I saved hundreds of them,” Mr. Trump wrote, accusing investigators of counting the empty folders as documents to make it appear as if he had taken more sensitive materials to Mar-a-Lago.

“I did nothing wrong. Joe did!,” Mr. Trump added.

The former president revived his complaints after it was revealed that the Justice Department decided not to have FBI agents oversee a search for classified documents conducted by Mr. Biden’s lawyer.

The president’s attorneys and Justice Department instead agreed to have Mr. Biden’s lawyers inspect his residences, fearing that FBI agents would complicate special counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into the materials found at Mr. Biden’s residences and his former office in Washington, D.C.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.