President Biden again on Thursday avoided reporters’ questions about the Justice Department investigation into classified documents found at his home and former office, marking the seventh straight day he has refused to address the potentially illegal mishandling of government secrets.

Mr. Biden ignored reporters at the White House who shouted questions at him as he boarded Marine One en route to Andrews Air Force Base.

He is traveling to California to survey damage from severe storms.

The president has not yet spoken publicly about Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointing Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate Mr. Biden’s handling of government documents.

Mr. Biden has only twice addressed the situation since a news report on Jan. 9 revealed that classified documents were found at his former office at the Biden Penn for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, where he had an office after leaving the Obama administration.

He answered one question about the matter during a press conference in Mexico City last week and defended storing documents in his garage by insisting the garage was a secure location.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has referred numerous questions to the Justice Department or the White House Counsel’s Office, saying it doesn’t want to interfere with an ongoing investigation.

