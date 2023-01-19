“Boy Meets World” actor Ben Savage is reportedly eyeing a run for Congress in California.

The 42-year-old actor filed papers Wednesday with the Federal Elections Commission signaling he wants to run in 2024 as a Democrat for the 30th Congressional District held by Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat, according to Fox11 Los Angeles.

The belief is that Mr. Schiff will compete for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat in the upper chamber, though the 89-year-old Democrat hasn’t announced her plans for when her term expires in January 2025.

Mr. Savage ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the city council in West Hollywood, where he lives, on a platform of public safety, bolstering the local economy and helping the homeless.

The 30th District includes West Hollywood, Burbank and parts of Pasadena.

Mr. Savage interned for then-Sen. Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania while studying political science at Stanford University in 2003, according to Rolling Stone.

The actor rose to fame as Cory Matthews on the long-running ABC 1990s sitcom “Boy Meets World.”

He is the younger brother of actor Fred Savage, who starred in ABC’s “The Wonder Years.”

