Former President Donald Trump and his legal team were fined $1 million Thursday by a federal judge as punishment for filing a frivolous lawsuit.

The lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee had been dismissed in September, but sanctions were requested for filing the case at all.

The suit accused Mrs. Clinton of defaming him by spreading false information about his purported ties to Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

“This case should never have been brought,” wrote Judge Donald M. Middlbrooks in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in his order sanctioning Mr. Trump.

“Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start,” he wrote. “No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim.”

In dismissing the case back in the fall, “with prejudice,” Judge Middlebrooks said Mr. Trump was “seeking to flaunt a two-hundred-page political manifesto outlining his grievances against those that have opposed him, and this Court is not the appropriate forum.”

The judge also blasted then “the audacity of Plaintiff’s legal theories and the manner in which they clearly contravene binding case law.”

The fact the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice means the former president cannot refile it.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.