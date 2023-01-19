The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information on a series of attacks and threats to pro-life pregnancy centers and offices, eight months after the start of the crime spree tied to the fall of Roe v. Wade.

The bureau announced Thursday that it would pay up to $25,000 for information “leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for these crimes.”

“Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “We will continue to work closely with our national, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold responsible anyone who uses extremist views to justify their criminal actions.”

The bureau included 10 “seeking help” posters with photos associated with 10 attacks, nine of which occurred after the May 2 leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson that overturned Roe.

They include the firebombings of the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center in Amherst, New York, on June 7; the Pregnancy Resource Center in Gresham, Oregon, on June 10, and Life Choices in Longmont, Colorado, on June 25.

The perpetrators used Molotov cocktails and left behind pro-choice graffiti. At the CompassCare facility, which sustained $250,000 in damage, the messages included “Jane was here,” a reference to the radical pro-choice group Jane’s Revenge.

At least 78 pro-life facilities have been attacked since the leak, according to the CatholicVote tracker, but the FBI has yet to announce any arrests, spurring frustration among pro-life advocates.

CatholicVote president Brian Burch said he was pleased to see the Justice Department “finally acknowledge the widespread attacks on pregnancy resource centers.” But he wanted to know why the FBI waited until now.

“Why did it take so long, and how many women were denied care because centers were forced to close, or because they were intimidated by the rampant vandalism, threats, and violence?” asked Mr. Burch.

He linked the FBI announcement to the Jan. 15 arson attack on a Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria, Illinois, which police said was started by an unknown assailant throwing a Molotov cocktail.

“After over 300 combined attacks on Catholic churches and pregnancy resource centers, it only took a single attack on an abortion facility for the DOJ to issue a press release,” Mr. Burch said. “It certainly won’t compensate for the millions of dollars in damage and widespread fear caused by the criminal activity that has been overtly ignored.”

Those with information on the attacks were asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324); contact their local FBI office, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

“The FBI can investigate the incidents as potential acts of domestic violent extremism, Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) violations, or violent crime matters, depending on the facts of each case,” said the bureau.

• This article includes wire service reports.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.