Rep. Greg Steube, Florida Republican, sustained several injuries after falling 25 feet down from a ladder Wednesday.

Mr. Steube made the fall at his Sarasota residence while cutting tree limbs, according to his office.

The lawmaker spent the night in the intensive care unit where several of his serious injuries are being assessed. The injuries were non-life threatening.

“He is making progress and in good spirits,” a tweet by his official account read.

The account also thanked emergency responders, those who wished him well, and members of the media for their hesitance to report the details.

A flood of well-wishes by lawmakers and others poured in for the congressman.

“Please join Ann and me in wishing Greg a speedy recovery. We’re keeping him and the Steube family in our prayers,” tweeted Sen. Rick Scott, Florida Republican.

Rep. Kathy Castor, Florida Democrat, also wished him a speedy recovery.

“Sending prayers to my Florida colleague @RepGregSteube for a speedy and full recovery,” Ms. Castor tweeted.

