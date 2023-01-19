Authorities have seized a pillow with a “reddish/brown” stain and a computer tower — but no murder weapon — from the Washington state apartment of Bryan Kohberger, who is suspected of the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

Authorities also took possible hair strands, receipts from Walmart and Marshalls, mattress covers, a “nitrite type” black glove and an Amazon Fire TV stick from Mr. Kohberger’s residence in Pullman, Washington, according to USA Today.

The search warrant was unsealed Wednesday after it was determined that the probable cause affidavit released this month revealed most of the sensitive information involved in the case, according to the New York Daily News.

It instructed officers to “seize, if located, evidence of the above listed crimes, including: Blood, or other bodily fluid or human tissue or skin cells, or items with blood or other bodily fluid or human tissue or skin cells on the items.”

Mr. Kohberger, a criminology doctoral student at Washington State University, was arrested Dec. 30 at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania.

He was extradited to Idaho days later and charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 13 deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho. He was also charged with one count of felony burglary.

Moscow police said DNA from a knife sheath at the crime scene, cellphone records, surveillance footage of his car and a surviving roommate who saw the killer led them to identify Mr. Kohberger as the suspect.

His preliminary hearing was delayed until June to provide his defense team more time to review discovery. He has not yet entered a plea.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.