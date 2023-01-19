The Supreme Court released a report Thursday that said it’s yet to uncover who leaked the draft opinion revealing the high court was poised to overturn abortion rights last year.

The unsuccessful eight-month probe suggests the leaker may have gotten away with the unprecedented leak, the biggest in the high court’s history.

Court watchers say it did damage to the institution.

The 23-page report noted that Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, who Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. assigned to probe the leak in May, interviewed nearly 100 employees — 82 of whom had access to the draft — and conducted a diligent analysis but has not been able to identify the perpetrator.

“The team has to date been unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence,” the report read.

The report noted the court’s investigative team is continuing to review electronic data.

Court-watchers were aghast when news broke on May 2 that the Supreme Court was poised to overturn the decades-old precedent on abortion as a federal constitutional right.

It was the first time a full draft opinion had been leaked in the Supreme Court’s 233-year history.

Pro-choice protesters were outraged by the leak and began protesting outside the homes of conservative justices, having shared their addresses online.

Protests have been ongoing ever since.

One activist, Nicholas Roske, even traveled from California to Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, with plans to assassinate him.

Mr. Roske is currently in federal custody awaiting trial.

The leak, meanwhile, did not count as disinformation: Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s official opinion ultimately closely mirrored the leaked draft opinion.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.