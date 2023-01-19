The Treasury Department notified Congress Thursday that it’s taking “extraordinary measures” as the federal government reached its legal borrowing capacity of $38.381 trillion.

With no deal in sight between the White House and House Republicans to extend the nation’s borrowing authority, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter to Congress that Treasury has begun taking the steps.

The moves include instituting a “debt issuance suspension period” beginning Thursday and running through June 5. Treasury also will not fulfill certain investments, including to the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund.

“As I stated in my January 13 letter, the period of time that extraordinary measures may last is subject to considerable uncertainty, including the challenges of forecasting the payments and receipts of the U.S. government months into the future,” Ms. Yellen wrote. “I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States.”

Mr. Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, dug in this week on their respective positions on raising the debt ceiling. The president wants Congress to raise the limit without conditions, while House Republicans want to negotiate with the administration on spending cuts.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that lawmakers have a “constitutional responsibility” to ensure the full faith and credit of the U.S.

The stock market has dropped heavily this week even though the government can temporarily rely on accounting tweaks to stay open, and any threats to the economy would be several months away. Even many worried analysts assume there will be a deal.

Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said the debt ceiling “is too important to turn into a game of chicken.”

She added, “Without qualification, the debt limit must be increased or suspended, and it should be done so as quickly as possible. Ideally, we would return to the practice of lifting the debt ceiling without relying on extraordinary measures — which have become all too ordinary — and refrain from making the increase anything close to a last-minute showdown.”

She said lawmakers “who are rightly worried about the nation’s unsustainable borrowing path should take a hard stance against new borrowing and oppose legislation that would add to the debt while offering specific solutions to control the debt already on the books, rather than threatening not to pay the bills on borrowing that has already been incurred.”

Ms. MacGuineas also said, “The debt ceiling does offer the opportunity for all lawmakers to pause, assess the fiscal situation of the nation and take action as necessary. We are on track to begin adding $2 trillion per year to the debt by the end of the decade. This is an urgent problem that is not getting the attention it needs.”

She said a solution would be for Congress to lift the debt ceiling “as soon as possible and at the same time put in place measures to improve our fiscal trajectory. This could include specific policies or processes such as a fiscal commission.”

