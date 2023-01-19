A pair of Prince George’s County teens were arrested in D.C.’s Southeast Tuesday night for armed carjacking after crashing into a tree while being pursued by police.

The two unnamed suspects in custody in D.C. are a 14-year-old boy from District Heights, Maryland, and a 15-year-old boy from Suitland, Maryland.

A third suspect seen fleeing the vehicle has not yet been identified or found, according to a news release from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

At around 11:05 p.m., authorities responded to reports of an armed carjacking in the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland.

After 45 minutes, patrol officers spotted the vehicle and began pursuit, which ended when, after crossing into the District of Columbia, the car crashed into a tree, leading the suspects to flee.

A loaded ghost gun without a serial number was recovered from inside the stolen car.

Police also noted that the 15-year-old suspect had been arrested in January 2022 for a carjacking in an unspecified neighboring jurisdiction.

