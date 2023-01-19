Ukrainian leaders vented their frustrations with European allies, particularly Germany, on Thursday for refusing to send tanks to aid in Kyiv’s war with Russia, while U.S. defense officials tried to fend off criticism of a Western coalition that is taking increased fire for its reluctance to deploy its most advanced ground-combat vehicles to the battlefield.

The public pressure on both Berlin and Washington reached a fever pitch ahead of a high-stakes meeting Friday at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will convene a gathering of Western nations aimed at coordinating future rounds of military aid for the Ukrainian army. The meeting will come just days after Britain’s surprise announcement that it intends to send its own Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine in a move that initially appeared to represent a shift in the West’s willingness to give Kyiv all of the top-shelf weapons and vehicles it wants.

But the U.S. and Germany so far have not followed suit. The U.S. will supply Bradley fighting vehicles and other ground-warfare assets to Ukraine, but Pentagon officials this week expressed skepticism at sending the more advanced — and potentially more effective — Abrams tanks. Germany has taken a similar stance, so far refusing to deliver its famed Leopard 2 tanks and suggesting it would only do so if the U.S. first sends the Abrams.

Other European powers who say they are ready to send their German-built Leopards to Ukraine cannot do so without Berlin’s authorization.

The standoff comes at a crucial moment in the Ukraine-Russia war, with Russian troops and its mercenary allies making small gains on the ground in key areas of Ukraine’s disputed Donbas region in the east. Military analysts say that Russia is laying the groundwork for a protracted conflict in Ukraine that could last deep into 2023 and perhaps beyond, meaning Ukraine will increasingly be in dire need of Western ground vehicles to both repel Russian advances and continue its own counteroffensive operations.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told The Associated Press Thursday that London would send at least three batteries of AS-90 artillery, armored vehicles, thousands of rounds of ammunition and 600 Brimstone missiles, as well as a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks. But the far more numerous Leopards remained a source of frustration within the alliance.

Ukrainian leaders did not mince words Thursday in urging allies to act quickly. Speaking by video to a meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seemed to single out Germany.

“There are times where we shouldn’t hesitate or we shouldn’t compare when someone says, ‘I will give tanks if someone else will also share his tanks,’” said Mr. Zelenskyy, speaking through an interpreter.

Ukrainians can’t keep fighting the bigger, better-armed Russian invasion force “with motivation and morale alone,” he said.

Other Ukrainian officials offered public assurances that any German tanks will be used only for the explicit purpose of defending Ukrainian land from Russian troops.

The debate also comes at a delicate political moment for the Biden administration. Former President Donald Trump spent his four years in office publicly cajoling NATO nations — especially Germany — to play a greater role in regional defense, rather than relying so heavily on the U.S. President Biden has tried to smooth over those Trump-era tensions with Europe, but his critics at home say that it’s clear Washington needs to both send its own assets and pressure its partners to do the same.

“Increasingly optimistic Western allies will be delivering tanks to Ukraine to help expel Russian invaders. The United States must step up to the plate and do the same,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, said in a Twitter post this week.

Ahead of the Ramstein meeting Friday, Mr. Austin met with his counterpart, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Thursday in Berlin. Mr. Pistorius has been on the job for only several days, having replaced former Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht. Ms. Lambrecht resigned earlier this week in part for failing to push through reforms promised by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to upgrade the country’s military prowess and budget.

Still in dispute

Before their meeting, Mr. Austin and Mr. Pistorius spoke of Western aid to Ukraine but did not offer clarity on the tank dispute.

“I’d like to thank the German government for all that it’s done to strengthen Ukraine’s self-defense. Your contributions of security assistance and training for Ukraine’s defenders have been invaluable,” Mr. Austin said. “I also appreciate your strong support for our increased presence, and for logistical operations to quickly move soldiers and equipment to and through Germany to reinforce our eastern flank allies.”

Mr. Pistorius cited Germany’s aid to Ukraine, including the delivery of other ground-combat vehicles, air defense systems, and other capabilities.

“German systems have proven their worth in Ukraine,” he said. “And I can tell you that in the future, we will work together with our partners and support Ukraine in its fight against — fight for freedom and territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

Beyond sending its own vehicles, Germany also reportedly is standing in the way of other European nations such as Poland from delivering their own German-made Leopard tanks. Berlin appears hesitant to take such a step, perhaps fearing that tank deliveries could provoke Moscow and spark a broader European war. Unnamed U.S. officials told the Associated Press Thursday that Germany has made clear it is hesitant to send Leopards unless the U.S. also delivers Abrams tanks.

Pressed on Germany’s ARD TV if a deal would be worked out, Mr. Pistorius said he was “pretty sure we will get a decision on this in the coming days, but I can’t yet tell you today how it will look.”

In his own address at the Davos forum this week, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not directly answer questions about Leopard tanks but strongly suggested his government will act only in concert with the U.S.

“We are never doing something just by ourselves, but together with others — especially the United States,” he said.

But the patience of frustrated German allies may not last.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in a radio interview Thursday that the need to get tanks to Ukraine’s forces was too important to wait.

“We will either obtain this consent quickly, or we will do it ourselves,” he declared.

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, NATO’s supreme allied commander, said Thursday that sending tanks to help Ukraine would not undercut the Western military alliance’s ability to defend itself, but also cautioned that tanks would aid Ukrainian forces but were not a “silver bullet” in the grim fighting now underway in the east and south of the country.

“A balance of all systems is needed,” Gen. Cavoli told reporters following a meeting of NATO defense officials in Brussels Thursday. “In the end, a tank simply comes down to, conceptually, a balance between firepower, mobility and protection,” a combination he called the “holy trinity” for ground forces.

Pentagon officials say the reluctance to provide Abrams tanks hinges on logistical and technical issues.

The Biden administration this week announced another round of military aid for Ukraine, including armored Bradley fighting vehicles and mobile Strykers armored combat vehicles — but no Abrams tanks.

“The Abrams tank is a very complicated piece of equipment,” Pentagon Undersecretary for Policy Colin Kahl told reporters earlier this week. “It’s expensive, it’s hard to train on, it has a jet engine. I think it gets about three gallons to the mile of jet fuel. It is not the easiest system to maintain. It may or may not be the right system, but we’ll continue to look at what makes sense.”

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

• Ben Wolfgang can be reached at bwolfgang@washingtontimes.com.