An off-duty Fairfax County police officer rang in the new year by accidentally broadcasting “audio porn” over the department’s internal radio system just after midnight Sunday, according to authorities.

The department’s Internal Affairs Bureau confirmed in a statement that the officer was in his personal vehicle when he left his portable radio on while loading it in the trunk.

“The portable radio was inadvertently activated while the officer was driving,” police said. “Our investigation revealed that the off-duty officer was listening to ‘audio porn’ over his Bluetooth in his vehicle, which was captured on his activated police radio.”

Authorities told WTOP that the audio transmission occurred around 12:30 a.m. and was played for more than five minutes on a channel primarily used by dispatchers and first responders.

The officer, who hasn’t been identified, was interviewed about the incident. The Internal Affairs Bureau is still investigating.

