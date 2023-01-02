Under orders to double in size, the Border Patrol went on a massive hiring spree about 15 years ago, relaxing standards and cutting training to bring 8,000 new agents on board.

But the agency quickly realized it had a problem: Agent-involved shootings rose, and drug cartels tried to plant their operatives among the new hires. Congress had to step in and pass an anti-corruption law to try to patch things up.

Fast-forward and now it’s the IRS that’s preparing to staff up, flush with a cash infusion from Capitol Hill, where lawmakers said they want to see the agency find ways to clear out a backlog of cases and secure more revenue out of taxpayers.

Experts say there’s plenty of reason to worry that the IRS could repeat the mistakes of the Border Patrol, scrounging to find qualified recruits and cutting corners to bring them onboard quickly.

“Because the job market is so tight, they’re going to be getting bottom-of-the-barrel folks. Not to be mean about it, but it’s true,” said Chris Edwards, a scholar at the libertarian Cato Institute who tracks government bureaucracies. “The IRS is going to have a real problem hiring quality people. It seems to me that’s what they really need.”

Russell Vought, former head of the Office of Management and Budget in the Trump administration, agreed. He said the types of people the IRS needs are already working at private accounting firms, and it’s unlikely the federal agency will be able to lure them away.

“That’s going to be a huge issue for them,” he said. “I think they’re going to have to lower their standards.”

Congress earmarked roughly $80 billion for the IRS in the climate change spending bill Democrats powered through Congress this summer. The money was split into three broad pots: $46 billion for enforcement, $6 billion for taxpayer services, and the rest for support.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, whose department includes the tax collection service, said she wants to see thousands of new employees answering taxpayers’ calls and investing in better technology to automatically process returns.

It’s the enforcement money that’s attracted the most attention, though, and on that score things remain murky.

Ms. Yellen has ordered the IRS to ensure that audit rates on households making less than $400,000 do not rise, saying the enforcement is supposed to be targeted at the wealthy. IRS top officials estimated that some $574 billion in legally owed taxes went uncollected in 2019 because of a lack of agency manpower, and the number may have shot up since then.

But the IRS is already at a disadvantage trying to collect that money.

Going after the bigger fish means doing more complex audits, and that requires special knowledge and accounting skills. But language allowing expedited hiring of people with those skills was stripped from the bill just before passage last year.

Now, the IRS will struggle to get the people it needs on board quickly, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has said.

And hiring less-experienced employees will require additional training.

“As a result of the hiring challenges, the IRS will collect less revenues, CBO projects, than would have been the case if the enacted law had included the language providing personnel flexibility,” the budget office concluded, putting the damage in the billions of dollars.

Suitability screening

One thing the IRS makes clear is that being in arrears on your taxes won’t prevent the agency from hiring you.

In a recent information session, an IRS recruiter told people interested in becoming revenue agents that they can still apply and can be selected if they are delinquent. The only hurdle is that they must commit to clearing it all up before they are officially brought on board.

“We understand you may not have all of the money to pay. What I suggest you do is pay as much as you can, and the remainder, enter into a payment agreement,” the recruiter said, adding, “and you need to adhere to that installment agreement.”

IRS employees with tax problems aren’t new. The agency’s inspector general has repeatedly found employees in arrears, including some instances where staffers refused to file their returns.

IRS officials say whatever the problems, they’re not as bad as the rest of the country. After one report in 2015, the agency’s commissioner said 99% of the IRS’ 85,000 employees were compliant on their taxes, compared to 96% for federal employees as a whole and 92% for the general public.

More recently the inspector general dinged the IRS for botching its COVID-19 pandemic-era hiring, saying the agency brought some people on board without completing fingerprinting or verifying their identification. Auditors didn’t identify any breaches but said taxpayers’ data could have been put at risk.

In response to questions from The Washington Times for this story, the IRS said it does a “suitability screening” and a background check on all employees. The more sensitive the position, the more intense the investigation, the agency maintains.

And under a 2019 law, the agency is no longer allowed to hire back employees who were fired. That law also pushed the agency to improve its training, including development of the online training tool known as IRS University, or IRSU.

“With the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, IRS received funding to modernize and improve the taxpayer and employee experience, including further enhancements to IRSU and training for new employees,” the agency said.

This isn’t the first time the IRS has undergone a major reorganization.

But critics such as Pete Sepp, president of the National Taxpayers Union, say it’s never been such a rudderless process before.

He said the previous reorganization in the late 1990s was led by Congress, which passed detailed legislation and served as an “equal partner” in the process, giving instructions on how it wanted the agency to staff up.

This time, because of the budget process Democrats used to sidestep a Senate filibuster, the reform’s backers weren’t able to go into those kinds of details. They did the equivalent of tossing nearly $80 billion over the fence to the IRS, and told them to spend it pretty much how they wanted.

Now, Mr. Sepp said, Congress needs to play catch-up.

“Job One for the new Congress is to start a rigorous oversight process for this funding,” he said. “Even the most strident partisan advocates for the funding tranche ought to be able to acknowledge Congress needs a bigger role, and it needs it fast.”

Mr. Vought, the former OMB head, said he wants to see Congress trim back the funding.

“The sheer size of what you’re asking the IRS to grow by in a short period — there’s just no way there’s not going to be massive waste and abuse,” he said.

He and Mr. Edwards both said the agency lacks the kind of management culture to staff up successfully.

Mr. Edwards said pumping money into customer service could pay off better than spending more on taxpayer audits. Most taxpayers want to pay what they owe, but often get snared by the complexities of the system.

Then there’s the antiquated technology. An automated letter-opening machine in the IRS’ Kansas City processing center was accidentally slicing taxpayers’ correspondence, forcing employees to tape the letters back together by hand. Another machine to automate checking for tax payments in letters was so unpredictable that employees turned it off, leaving it to people to do the final sorting. That cost the agency more than $400 million in lost interest because the check deposits were delayed.

Bad apples

The Border Patrol’s struggles in quickly staffing up were not unique.

When the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington went on a crash hiring spree in the late 1980s, it also cut corners, skipping background checks and rushing training. And it found itself with some seriously rotten apples.

The Washington Post reported on one academy recruit who got his acceptance letter while sitting in jail on drug distribution charges. He got out of jail, was sworn in as a cadet and began classes at the academy — while also heading back to the streets to sell PCP again.

Experts The Times talked to for this story said that while a law enforcement agency isn’t the same as the IRS, which straddles civil and criminal lines, the lessons are still valid.

Mr. Edwards said the IRS is the federal government’s most powerful agency, with extraordinary powers it can flex in pursuit of Americans’ money.

That’s all the more reason the agency needs to be operating on the up-and-up, Mr. Edwards said.

“I don’t want an IRS twice the size. What they need is better customer service,” he said.

