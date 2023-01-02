A man died in an avalanche Saturday while backcountry skiing in Colorado with his father.

The avalanche hit around 1 p.m after the pair left the Breckenridge Ski Resort to access the backcountry slopes in an area called “The Numbers,” according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The father was partially buried by the avalanche, while his adult son was fully buried. The father was able to dig himself out and then skied to a spot where he had cell reception to call emergency services about 40 minutes after the avalanche.

A rescue dog with emergency responders found the son buried under three feet of snow around 3:10 p.m., but he was declared dead at the scene.

The son is the second person to be killed by an avalanche during the 2022-23 winter season, according to the Denver Post, after a snowboarder was buried and killed on Dec. 26.

