Former President Donald Trump is pressuring Republicans in Congress to steer clear of making cuts to Medicare and Social Security.

Mr. Trump said Washington bureaucrats, not senior citizens, should bear the pain of President Biden’s reckless spending on “left-wing lunacy.”

“Under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security to help pay for Joe Biden’s reckless spending spree,” Mr. Trump said in a video posted on Truth Social, the social media platform he founded.

Mr. Trump distanced himself from many of his rivals in the 2016 presidential race by vowing to oppose cuts to entitlement programs.

The stance put him at odds with GOP leaders in Washington, including then-House Speaker Paul Ryan and fellow budget hawks that sought to bring more fiscal sanity to the federal government by calling for sweeping reforms to Medicare, the primary driver of rising entitlement costs.

Mr. Trump, however, was later accused of walking away from that promise when he backed cuts to the payroll tax, which funds Social Security, and proposed budgets that reduced proposed spending on Medicare.

Democrats have long warned that Republicans are eager to cut entitlements.

In his social media post, Mr. Trump said lawmakers save taxpayers money by stopping the flow of dollars going to “corrupt foreign countries,” strengthening border security to reduce the money spent on illegal immigrants, clawing back spending on “climate extremism” and cutting “waste fraud and abuse everywhere we can find it.”

“But do not cut the benefits our seniors worked for and paid for their entire lives,” Mr. Trump said. “Save Social Security. Don’t destroy it.”

Mr. Trump said Democrats want to “destroy” Social Security and said, “we are not going to let them do it.”

